World Egg Day 2021: Five healthy and mouth-watering egg recipes to try at home

World Egg Day is celebrated every year on the second Friday of October in more than 40 countries.

The day was first celebrated in Vienna in the year 1996 to make people aware of the benefits of egg. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the event.

Egg contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which is essential for a healthy body. Eggs are also a great source of vitamin D. Especially the yolk supports us with vitamins like A, D, E, and K. It is also rich in lecithin. Egg is also one of the oldest foods known to mankind.

This year World Egg Day will be celebrated on October 8. The theme for this year’s event is “Eggs for all: Nature’s Perfect Package”.

The theme will highlight the importance of including an egg in our daily diet.

As we celebrate World Egg Day 2021, here are some of the most healthy and delicious egg recipes.

Egg Kheema Masala

Egg Finger

The crunchy egg fingers are a perfect delight for snack time. It can also be served to kids as eggs contain all the required minerals and vitamins.

Egg Fry Masala

4 different scrambled egg recipes

Korean Egg Roll

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 04:47 PM IST