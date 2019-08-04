Why healthy bowls are having a trendy food moment!

No, it is not an ingredient, nor a dish. Not a plate or a platter! We are talking about an earthy simple bowl filled with grains, veggies and proteins that make up your nutritionally balanced meal.

Place it on your lap, perch it at any counter or hold it while curled up on the lounge, there is something comforting about the ‘power’ bowl in your hand looking so colourful and tempting. Guess what, it saves your cleaning time as well!

For convenience sake

The power bowl story of comfort is not restricted to what you can rustle up at home. Step out, walk into a restaurant and you will spot ‘Bowl Meal’ sections in the menu gleefully staring at you. Their fame story has permeated through almost all cuisines and chefs are loving to present hearty meal bowls with flavourful toppings.