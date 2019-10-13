What wines are best for the Indian palette? India's only Master of Wine Sonal Holland gives us the lowdown

Tell us a little about your story with wine. How did it take shape?

Back until 2007, as a Director of Sales in a NASDAQ-listed multinational company, I acquired great learnings about the corporate life. It was a rewarding job involving extensive travel but a point came when I felt the need to reinvent myself and do something that allowed me to harness my skills to their fullest potential.

My early travels through my work and with my husband, exposed me to wine cultures around the world. I was often fascinated by how wine was integral to food, family, lifestyle in various parts of the world and often wondered if India could one day have a thriving wine culture, engrossed in wine.

This was about 11 years ago, when there was a nascent yet a growing interest in wine among Indian consumers, but a serious lack of qualified professionals to educate and comment about wines. It was then that I decided to re-align my career interests and pursue the goal of becoming India’s first Master of Wine, the highest academic achievement in the field of wines, globally. I deep-dived into a field of I knew very little about when I started, but committed myself to establishing the ultimate credentials and a wealth of knowledge through a journey of learning, tasting and practising work as a wine professional.

My journey has been challenging but even more so, hugely rewarding. I was fortunate enough to have found my passion and pursue it. As India’s only Master of Wine, it feels great to be one in a billion and one among only 382 in the world today!