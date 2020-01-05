Top food trends to watch out for in 2020

“Go Local, Be Sustainable and Go Basics will be the new mantra alongside use of plant based products. Daily menu concept based on daily availability from farms and aquaponics - plant grown without soil in water is more on the anvil,” says Chef Vikas Singh Executive Chef - Hyatt Regency Kolkata.

Pegan is a cross between vegan and paleo and excludes refined sugar and flour, chemical additives etc. and focuses on consuming whole nutrient dense foods so you don’t end up just counting calories and one is naturally satiated. Nut butters with added fat, keto cheese chips to cashew yogurt will find place on super market shelves.

EXPERIENTIAL DINING

Imagine being in the Gatsby movie, just a little rawer, surrounded by gentlemen smoking cigars, dancing to the roaring Twenties music, sharing a meal with the gangsters and having a good laugh with the mafias.Yes, that is exactly what Distillery, Gurgaon does.

And that’s not all, Chef Anas Qureshi has created a menu which is outstanding and one needs to experience to know. La Roca at Aerocity is restaurateur Dinesh Arora’s take on a bar with an alter-ego. It's a casual diner in the daytime and a high-energy bar in the night!

Global comfort food, cocktails with fresh fruit infusions, 3D Visual mapping and European architecture all come under one roof to form a unique blend of affordable luxury! “TKS Oriental Grill will be celebrating its silver jubilee in 2020 so we are expecting people to come and enjoy the dramatic dining at TKS.

Also, this may also lead to a renewed interest in haute cuisine and fine dining,” shares Amit Rohilla, Executive Chef Hyatt Regency Delhi.

FUN QUICK TASTING MENUS YUM CHA STYLE

I recently dined at a restaurant called Culprit in Auckland where the food is surely something to write home about with trolleys offering it yum cha style.

At State Bird Provisions in San Francisco too food is served in tapas portions, waitresses keep passing by with their trolleys, and you pick and choose what you like.

“A tapas style tasting menu that is innovative yet authentic and nostalgic when it comes to taste and the fuss free style tasting menus are the new way forward. Gone are the days of a heavy duty tasting menu,” says Head Chef Dhruv Oberoi of Olive Qutub, Delhi.

“At Imperfecto Shor in Delhi, we have no trolleys, but have various events where we make a menu offering the meal tapas style,” shares Chef Manager Akanksha Dean.

PROGRESSIVE NOSTALGIA