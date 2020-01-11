Restaurant Reviews: Fit for a queen

Our choice of pita of Falafel was scrumptious hummus in falafel grilled in secret sauce while a rice bowl of Veg Manchurian with a hint of spiciness in hot garlic sauce went well with organic jasmine tea and luscious mango shake.

The extensive menu lets you create your own chipotle potato, hara bara kebab, falafel, or harissa chicken, roasted chicken breast, BBQ chicken and more.

Their All Day Breakfast menu is inviting with garden and egg in salad, rice bowl or pita. You can also pick one of their veg or non-veg combos and get Lays plus a drink for a steal. As no meal is complete without a dessert, we had pita with Nutella and banana which was truly yum!

A meal at Pita Pit is high on taste, light on the tummy and easy on the wallet!

Where: Pita Pit, Upper Ground Floor, Phoenix Market City Mall,

Kurla Road, Mumbai

High-octane culinary journey

Manasi & Ronak Mastakar

After opening a series of fine dining restaurants, Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality has come up with ABCD - Any Body Can Drink lounge bar. The entrance leading to the restaurant sets the tone for its sophisticated ambiance, music and expansive seating options.

On the menu are a variety of hard drinks, wines, sangrias, beers, cocktails and mocktails. Our mind was in a tizzy as we tried to shuffle the pages of the menu, finally settling on the cooling Grape Fizzy mocktail.