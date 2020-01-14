Makar Sankranti 2020: Delicious food items to devour across India

Predominantly a harvest festival, Makar Sankranti is one of the important Hindu festivals. It is celebrated all across India and marks the sun's transit into the Makar (Capricorn) zodiac sign.

The festival is usually celebrated on January 14, but with some exceptions it falls on January 15 as in the ongoing year 2020. Makar Sankranti has different names across India. It is called Uttarayan in Gujarat, Sukarat in central India, Magh Bihu by Assam and Pongal in Tamil Nadu.

The traditions and customs with which the festival is celebrated also varies from state to state in the country. Similarly, the food items also vary from place to place.

Here are some of the delicious food items to devour on Makar Sankranti across India:

1. Til Ladoo: A traditional Maharashtrian sweet, mostly prepared during the winter season, made with roasted sesame seeds and jaggery, it is a perfect snack. People distribute til ladoos to one another on Makar Sankranti.

2. Gur Paratha: Mainly a North Indian recepie, it is ideal for the ones with a sweet tooth. Made with jaggery and dough, topped it up almonds and cardamon, Gur Paratha is a must-have this season.

3. Nolen Gurer Payesh: There is little doubt that Bengali sweets are the best. Nolen Gurer Payesh is like a pudding made with date palm jaggery and rice.

4. Gajak: Having originated in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, it is also called Peanut Chikki in other parts of the country. Gajak made up of peanuts and sugar or jaggery syrup is a delicious, crunchy snack.

5. Pithe: Made up of rice flour and ocassionaly stuffed with coconut and date palm jaggery, it can be sweet or salty depending upon the filling inside.

Relish these delicacies on Makar Sankranti.