From cold brew to coffee capsules: The cuppas that we always love

The Cold Brew

It can’t be argued that hot brew makes you come alive, but coffee experts deem the Cold Brew coffee as healthy coffee with its attributes of being less acidic, ability to reduce high cholesterol, helps reduce weight, cuts the irritation of heart burn and is sweeter minus a sweetener.

According to Mr. Puneet Gulati, CEO, Barista, “Cold brews are the best thing to offer to Indian coffee lovers, we brew these coffees in our outlets in full view of our clients so that the coffee lovers can see the cold drip apparatus. The idea of introducing Cold Brew has been inspired from our commitment to innovate in our field and add something healthy for our patrons. Cold Brew is topping the chart these days as a new rage”.

If it is an authentic Italian coffee experience you are hankering after, then Barista Café chain with its warm, inviting and comfortable ambiance should be your choice. The Cold Brew coffee can be experienced in Fizzy Cold Brew – a delightful tingle of Tonic water and lemon; or Vietnamese Coffee – The divine combo of special cream and coffee.