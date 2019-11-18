Food review: A Malvani feast

Stroll into the pretty Pondichéry Café and be prepared to smile broadly at the sight of nauvari sari-clad damsels escorting you to your seat. The ongoing Malvani food festival gives you the chance to relish sumptuous flavours from the South Konkan region, Malvan. Under the guidance of speciality home chefs
Prathishta Armarkar and Praja Patil, under the guidance of Chef de Cuisine Vividh Pati, these traditional dishes sure tickle the taste buds.
Malvani cuisine abounds in seafood, meat, vegetables and herbs enhanced by the generous use of coconut in its various forms. Trooping from one large earthware utensil to the next, we sample the delights of the picturesque coastal town of Malvan in the Sindhudurg district of southern Maharashtra. The veg and non veg dishes include Jawla Cutlet, Mutton Hirwa Masala, Rawasachi Kadhi, Kolambi Bhaat, Fodnicha Varan, Sheng
Batata, Palebhaji, Kombdi cha Rassa, Vade, Gobhi Chana, Valache Birde, Sukya Bomblachi Chutney and more.
We especially enjoyed nibbling on the spiced fried slices of raw banana, while our companion gave the Sukkha Chicken the thumbs up.
Chef Neeraj Rawoot, Executive Chef, Sofitel Mumbai BKC is pretty chuffed about giving guests the opportunity to experience Malvani cuisine prepard by talented home chefs as they add their own signature twist to ancestral recipes. Go see for yourself what makes Malvani cuisine a favourite of locals and nationals alike.
What: Taste of Malvan
Where: Pondichéry Café, Lobby Level, Sofitel Mumbai BKC
When: November 15 to 24
