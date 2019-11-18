Food review: A Malvani feast

Stroll into the pretty Pondichéry Café and be prepared to smile broadly at the sight of nauvari sari-clad damsels escorting you to your seat. The ongoing Malvani food festival gives you the chance to relish sumptuous flavours from the South Konkan region, Malvan. Under the guidance of speciality home chefs

Prathishta Armarkar and Praja Patil, under the guidance of Chef de Cuisine Vividh Pati, these traditional dishes sure tickle the taste buds.