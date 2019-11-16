From food tastings to return gifts- Plan your wedding like Deepika and Ranveer with 10 easy steps

As winter seeps in, the wedding fever is all set to grip Indian households with long scale preparations. From outfits, gifts, decor, catering and food, planning a big fat Indian wedding can be a daunting task, especially when most of us are fascinated by trends that are a result of Bollywood.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018 with Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies respectively. Their two-day celebration made headlines, followed by their four massive receptions. One can only imagine the amount of prep work that went into making these occasions a success.
Here are ten simple steps to follow while planning your big day, courtesy DeepVeer.
Customised bridal trousseau
Deepika and Ranveer sat down with celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and planned to have a one of a kind customised bridal trousseau. While the actress wore a saree gifted by her mother for the Konkani wedding, for her Anand Karaj, Deepika wore a hand-painted and hand-embroidered red lehenga. Called the Indian Revival Project, the video released by Sabya showcases the initial drawings of the designs and then takes the viewers on the journey of how the intricate sequin and peacock motif handiwork was done. It also shows how Deepika's much talked about 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhav' dupatta was hand-embroidered.
Food tastings
Ranveer revealed to Mumbai Mirror that it was actually Deepika who organised everything, from wedding to their receptions. ‘Simmba’ actor said, “My dharampatni (Deepika Padukone), her planning is too detailed. We did some 22 tastings and kept eating and hitting the gym for various receptions.”
Location and Guests
If you intend to keep it a private affair and wish to up your security, take a cue from DeepVeer. At Lake Como, their wedding destination, any and all guests or visitors had to present a special wrist band while security guards covered up the camera lenses on mobile phones with stickers. The duo kept their guest list to only friends and family. It is quite a mandatory move, since the wedding was an expensive affair.
Hair and makeup
Deepika has a glam team that has worked with her for nearly a decade. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani, makeup artist Sandhya Shekhar and hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou, worked like a team to plan all her looks in advance. The team revealed to Harper’s Bazaar magazine that they sat down over wine and cheese to decide everything. The makeup had to be minimal with hair being off the face and strong enough to secure all the headgear.
Comfort over style
Many brides are opting to wear sneakers beneath their lehenga. Deepika however did so for her reception. She ditched those heels to dance the night away in her white sneakers.
Candid photography
Indian weddings are all about good photography. It is essential to not bother posing on a day that is meant to seal in moments. Hiring a photographer who can capture candid moments, makes for a better reel than a posed one. Errikos Andreou, is a renowned photographer who captured DeepVeer in adorable frames.
Priceless return gifts
Giving expensive return gifts can be heavy on the budget and also not have any emotional value if they’re only materialistic. Add a dash on personal touch and you’re good to go. Deepika and Ranveer gifted an exclusive photo frame and a thank you note to all their guests.
Donating gifts to charity
A lot of couples are following the rule of charity these days. Weddings are all about sharing love with one another, and this can be extended by having the underprivileged to be a part of your celebration. In return they will only offer more blessings for your kind gesture. DeepVeer requested guests to give gifts in the form of charity, which includes Deepika Padukone’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which spreads awareness about mental health.
Hiring an experienced wedding planner
Weddings need to left to experts to plan. There are several wedding planners across India who provide service with several packages to suit your budget. But make sure, they’re well experienced. Deepika and Ranveer's wedding was planned by The Wedding Design Company, managed by Vandana Mohan, a well-renowned wedding planner.
