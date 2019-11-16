From food tastings to return gifts- Plan your wedding like Deepika and Ranveer with 10 easy steps

As winter seeps in, the wedding fever is all set to grip Indian households with long scale preparations. From outfits, gifts, decor, catering and food, planning a big fat Indian wedding can be a daunting task, especially when most of us are fascinated by trends that are a result of Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018 with Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies respectively. Their two-day celebration made headlines, followed by their four massive receptions. One can only imagine the amount of prep work that went into making these occasions a success.

Here are ten simple steps to follow while planning your big day, courtesy DeepVeer.

Customised bridal trousseau

Deepika and Ranveer sat down with celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and planned to have a one of a kind customised bridal trousseau. While the actress wore a saree gifted by her mother for the Konkani wedding, for her Anand Karaj, Deepika wore a hand-painted and hand-embroidered red lehenga. Called the Indian Revival Project, the video released by Sabya showcases the initial drawings of the designs and then takes the viewers on the journey of how the intricate sequin and peacock motif handiwork was done. It also shows how Deepika's much talked about 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhav' dupatta was hand-embroidered.