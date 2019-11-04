Eat less to live more: Study

New Delhi: While resisting food might be quite a task, decreasing and limiting the intake helps both humans as well as animals to better their health in old age and extend the lifespan. To do so, the pattern of diet consumption must be established earlier in life in order to improve health in old age, according to a study published in the journal Nature Metabolism.

Researchers showed that mice only become healthier if they start food reduction early and eat less before entering old age. They concluded that healthy behaviour must be established earlier in life in order to improve health in old age and extend lifespan.

How can we stay fit and healthy in old age for as long as possible? Researchers into ageing have a simple answer: eat less and healthily. But when do you have to start and is it enough if you only manage to do this for a short time? To investigate this, researchers led by Linda Partridge, Director at the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing, in an animal study have put young and old mice on a diet - with varying degrees of success.