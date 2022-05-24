Best Japanese restaurant in Dubai: TakaHisa

Dubai is now home to some of the finest restaurants globally, offering world-class food and services to its customer. Chefs cooking traditional Japanese cuisines get training for years to achieve perfection. The presentation and etiquette of various dishes are unique in their way. As more and more people prefer the healthy and intriguing alternatives in the city, Japanese cuisine is becoming more famous. This is the main reason why many people like Japanese food. Due to this, there has been a significant rise in Japanese restaurants in Dubai in the last few years. Hence, finding the best Japanese restaurant in Dubai is hectic for most people.

For most people worldwide, Japanese food culture is a mystery for them. There is an uptrend for traditional sushi and bento dishes among the perfection-seeking Dubai population. On roaming around Dubai, if you are looking for a real taste of Japan, the home-grown TakaHisa restaurant is a perfect option. TakaHisa is an authentic and the best Japanese restaurant in Dubai that offers high-quality Japanese cuisine that ranks among the excellent restaurant in Dubai.

At Takahisa, diners can plan a meal with a selection of authentic Japanese dishes that their talented Japanese Chefs prepare using their skills to serve you. The restaurant space and team can host all kinds of social events, including Birthdays, Anniversaries, Weddings, Business Lunches, Christmas parties, and many more occasions.

TakaHisa is a combination of the names of both the executive chef, named Hisao Ueda (Wagyu Master Chef) and Takashi Namekata (Sushi Master Chef).

TakaHisa serves as an excellent place to have an unforgettable combination of premium, authentic sushi and the best wagyu beef globally, bringing the most luxurious Japanese fine dining experience in the Emirates. This restaurant is built with the ideas and vision of two executive chefs and their well-experienced team. Both executive chefs have over 15 years of experience and are considered the best chefs globally. The restaurant's popularity can be justified by saying that one of the executive chefs, Hisao Ueda, has received UAE Golden Visa this year. This is why it is considered the best Japanese restaurant in Dubai.

Talk about authentic service, huh!! TakaHisa, a Japanese restaurant visited by the Crown Prince of Dubai. Their special menu is a La Carte Special from Sushi Master and Wagyu Master. Both the special menu is required to book in advance. Also, please make your way to their Sushi and Kobe beef counter, where their finest Master Chefs offer a unique Omakase course. Trust me; this is the best Japanese culinary masterpiece in the Middle East.

Be prepared to be dazzled by the freshness of ingredients because they import produce every week from Japan. The restaurant offers premium seafood from Toyosu Market and "A5 Kobe beef" (Beef marbling score 12), the highest grade wagyu brand globally.

Views in this restaurant are very relaxing, and it will take you away from all your chaotic life worries and make you forget about everything else. Experience in this restaurant is world-class and very warm. All the staff are very much humble and helps you in every way possible to select the best dish according to your taste.

The team at TakaHisa believes in serving the best Japanese cuisine and provides guests with an unforgettable experience that will bring a real taste of Japan to the UAE.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 04:45 PM IST