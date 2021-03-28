+94 Bombay food review: A confluence of Sri Lankan and Maharashtrian coastal cuisine

Are you wondering what+94 stands for in a restaurant’s name? Well, that’s the International ranking code of Sri Lanka. Now, what’s common between Bombay and Sri Lanka? The ample coastline they are blessed with! Taking lead of this facet, is Zorawar Kalra’s spanking new restaurant for die-hard lovers of coastal cuisine. Add a dedicated fresh juice bar, vibrant interiors sporting the Srilankan mascot elephant on walls and cute little pachyderm on each table coupled with friendly, prompt service — and it’s a winner all the way!

Chef Dipesh Shinde brings forth his culinary repertoire from his stint in Sri Lanka and combines it with our own Maharashtrian specialties to offer a delectable a la carte menu. It’s a haven for non-vegetarians with traditional Konkani Rawas, Sri Lankan Fish curry, Saoji Mutton, Jaffna Goat Curry, Crab curry and more. The choice for vegetarians comes with delicious preparations.