+94 Bombay food review: A confluence of Sri Lankan and Maharashtrian coastal cuisine

Are you wondering what+94 stands for in a restaurant’s name? Well, that’s the International ranking code of Sri Lanka. Now, what’s common between Bombay and Sri Lanka? The ample coastline they are blessed with! Taking lead of this facet, is Zorawar Kalra’s spanking new restaurant for die-hard lovers of coastal cuisine. Add a dedicated fresh juice bar, vibrant interiors sporting the Srilankan mascot elephant on walls and cute little pachyderm on each table coupled with friendly, prompt service — and it’s a winner all the way!
Chef Dipesh Shinde brings forth his culinary repertoire from his stint in Sri Lanka and combines it with our own Maharashtrian specialties to offer a delectable a la carte menu. It’s a haven for non-vegetarians with traditional Konkani Rawas, Sri Lankan Fish curry, Saoji Mutton, Jaffna Goat Curry, Crab curry and more. The choice for vegetarians comes with delicious preparations.
Reuben, the knowledgeable and friendly Manager came to our rescue for vegetarian selections. We started with Masala Broccoli with curry leaf soup. It had the goodness of the veggie in a creamy broth with almond shavings. For appetizers, it was Kothimbir vadi crisp on the outside with soft insides; Veg Poriyal Roll had a sturdy, scrumptious exterior filled with beetroot, beans, coconut and curry leaves — a la South Indian poriyals. Another must-try starter is the delightful Malai Broccoli in almond milk and green chilli raita.
Veg moilee hopper strewn with gunpowder to the accompaniment of stew and Masala dosa with masala served separately, got our thumbs up for its zest and accompaniments of sambar, coconut and peanut chutneys. We couldn’t miss Bisi bele bath (Karnataka) which is a deviation, was a tad sweet.
Juices are served in take-away glasses to enable guests to relish them on their way back home. Watalappam is the traditional Srilankan creamy coconut custard which came with a scoop of icecream. Reuben insisted we try their classic gadbad which is layers of icecream juxtaposed with nuts, fruits, topped with caramel and to say we loved it would be an understatement.
Basically, Srilankan and Maharashtrian specialties flirt with your palate while fresh juices like Pineapple coconut cream and Ginger orange pineapple promise to refresh you at +94!
Where: +94 Bombay
Address: Level 1, Palladium Mall Pedestrian Walkway, Lower Parel, Mumbai
