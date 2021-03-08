Women's Day 2021: 'Be brave and follow your heart if the profession speaks to you,' impression artist Bhavna Jasra

What is the formal training you took to learn this art?

I landed at the London studio, which had made my friend’s baby’s feet, the very next day, and when I finally met the artist, I asked her if she would teach me the art form. After an hour of negotiation and paying a hefty franchise fee, we convinced her to take me on as an apprentice. I launched First Impression on the 11th day after the birth of my daughter Tia, and I’ve never looked back.

How did you reach out to people, initially?

I got my first client in the hospital where I gave birth to Tia, when I took the cast of my newborn’s hands and feet. My friends were amazed and soon became patrons of my work. Naturally, the word kept spreading due to the novelty of my art. To share an instance of when Anjali Tendulkar first decided to have an impression customised. It was when she wanted to welcome Sachin Tendulkar home after the 2003 Cricket World Cup with something special. That is when she spotted my work on the walls of her friend’s house and welcomed home the proud father with impressions of their children. My customer base has built organically since the personalised pieces I make emote the correct aesthetics.

What were the challenges you faced?

For customising impressions, it is very important for me to meet the clients personally and understand their feelings behind making this impression. I also see and evaluate the space in which the piece will be displayed, so that everything is in perfect sync. The Impressions are taken in a specialised mousse that sets in seconds so I have to be quick in action, and then it requires multiple processes over the next few days before the final product takes shape. The 3D casts can be plated with any material of one’s choice, according to one’s budget — bronze, silver, pearls, gold, along with various accessories and pictures. Every little detail is given attention to. Teakwood is used for frames and the materials are said to be non-toxic. I ensure that the final masterpiece is flawless, and this itself is challenging, considering how much work we do and the travel involved.