International Women's Day 2021: Leadership lessons by six boss ladies

Running a company is not all roses and sunshine but I have been very lucky. My husband was my pillar of support and he had always been there with me in each and every step that I had taken. My daughter Samantha is the managing Director at Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies and that’s a big help! Now my grandson has joined in as well.

On tough days, meditation and yoga are my saviours that keep me motivated and pull me through no matter what. I would always attribute my success to my family, the employees in my organisation, my friends, and my client without who I would not have been what I am today.

Advice to young women: Do something that you really love and support and encourage other women on this journey as well! A strong support system will help you tide through the tough times and there is no better support than family.

Shivani Malik — Director, Da Milano