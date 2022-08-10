5 best nutritional supplements manufacturers in the world |

At this age, lifestyle diseases and deficiencies such as diabetes, blood pressure, obesity, and cardiovascular problems have been on the rise. To curb this rising trend we need to maintain a healthy living lifestyle. This is where nutritional supplements come in. As the name suggests, nutritional supplements supplement the normal diet. They offer exactly the same nutrients natural products offer. They include but are not limited to herbs, vitamins, minerals, meal supplements, natural food, sports nutrition among others. Next, we look at the 5 best nutritional supplements manufacturers in the world.

G&G SUPPLEMENT MANUFACTURER

G&G vitamin is a family-run British supplement brand and manufacturer located in East Grinstead, West Sussex. The company was founded in 1965 by David and Sheila Gaiman. It was the first company to manufacture multivitamins and minerals in the UK.

The company is run by professionals as Sheila Gaiman is a Pharmacist, which gives the company mileage in terms of product quality.

Currently, the company has over 140 products and a few others in the pipeline. From vegetarian-certified to allergy-friendly to gluten-free, dairy-free, and soya free, the company has a product for everyone.

Their products include vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, oils, organic whole food, and botanicals. They also offer multi-packs for individuals looking for specific health requirements.

They cover a diverse area of nutritional needs. Below is a highlight of the Vitamins and supplements they offer under each category.

Vitamins: Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, and Multivitamins.

Minerals: Individual Minerals, Magnesium, Zinc, and Multi Minerals.

Biodegradable Tubs: Botanicals, Cal-M, Children’s Supplements, Daily Packs, Live Bacteria, Omega Oils, Organic Supplements, Vegan Supplements, etc.

Their supplements also cover the following areas; Bone & Teeth, Brain and Memory, Digestive Health, Heart Health, Immune Health, Nervous System, Skin Health, and Pregnancy, among others.

At G&G, you can be sure to find any nutritional supplement offered under the sun. It is a one-stop shop, thanks to the diverse products produced here.

BACTOLAC PHARMACEUTICAL

Bactola Pharmaceutical was founded in New York City in the year 1995. It has been in operation for over 20 years now, offering turnkey manufacturing services of high quality dietary supplements at pocket-friendly prices.

The company provides services to clients for the development, enhancement, and manufacturing of nutritional and dietary supplements for large, medium, and small-sized enterprises.

It boasts high expertise in the manufacturing of custom formulas and dietary supplements that include but are not limited to:

Probiotics

Resveratrol

Multivitamins

Nutritional shake powders

Antioxidant products

Sport Supplements

Men’s sexual enhancement formulas

Weight loss products

Detoxification products

Women hormone supplements

Hair, Skin, and Nail supplements

Whether looking to develop a single product line, entire product line, or formulation, Bactola Pharmaceutical has got you covered as that’s their area of specialty. They’ll guide you through the entire process from conception to completion.

MAKERS NUTRITION, LLC

This is a nutrition supplements manufacturing company based in New York, USA. It is a major company and has a good reputation for manufacturing the best supplements inthe USA. It manufactures supplements in the form of capsule, softgel, tablet, powder and gummies. This is to ensure that the people take the supplements in their preferred form. The different forms such as powder come in handy for children, the elderly, and someone who faces difficulty with swallowing.

Makers Nutrition provides manufacturing services for various supplements. Some of the services provided are; Flavor systems, bodybuilding, sports nutrition, protein manufacturing, pet vitamins, vitamin manufacturing, and probiotics manufacturing. Moreover, they also do graphic design, printing, packaging, and order fulfillment. In a nutshell, it is your one stop shop for supplements.

Makers Nutrition manufactures supplements for major retail channels distribution. They are committed to manufacturing safe and quality-driven supplements. Their clients and consumers find them trustworthy, judging from customer feedback and reviews.

NUTRA SUPPLEMENTS

Nutra Supplements Company was established in 2004 by Ms. Asmita Choudhari who had master of Science in food science and nutrition, specializing in military training nutrition and sports performance nutrition. The idea started as passion, as she was working on the needs of her son in sport performance and growth.

Nutra has supplements for sportspersons, growing children, pregnant women ,and people over the age of 40 years. It ensures that all the special groups of people that need a boost of nutrients get the nutrients they require via tablets, liquid, capsules, or powder. Nutra products are supplied to sports institutions, army institutes, fitness gyms, health clubs, and children schools.

Nutra supplements company is the only nutrients manufacturing company that extensively tests every product in the sports category to ensure that it is certified dope free before packaging. Athletes all over the world trust our sports supplements as it gives them the energy to achieve their targets without being disqualified for doping.

Nutra supplements is the only company that has created specific supplements for different ages and genders. The ingredients of the supplements vary from gender to age. This is to ensure that the supplement is effective in its work since boys and girls do not process supplement ingredients the same way.

Nutra Supplements Company operates on one agenda and that is to provide high quality dietary supplements which enable individuals to improve their quality of life and achieve their personal goals.

BIOVENCER HEALTHCARE PRIVATE LIMITED

It is one of the major manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of nutritional supplements in India. They have 13 years of manufacturing expertise and are in over 30 countries manufacturing over 200 products.

They deal with various products such as dietary supplements, advanced clinical products, gym supplements, amino acids, multivitamins, chewable tabs, and instant drink mix.

They have focused on gummies, reason being they want to ensure that you get the nutrition you need with a delicious taste. Gone are the days when medication and supplements tasted bitter and made people throw up.

They have a wide range of gummies like multivitamins, minerals, customized formulation of gummies, sugar-free gummies, and essential daily nutrition gummies such as vitamin A, B, C, and D, along with magnesium, zinc, and iodine which promote general body immunity as well physical and mental development. Gummies for kids are available with lemonade and strawberry flavor that are delicious for a picky eater.

The company is dedicated to its mission of good human health and well-being, which is why it is ranked among the best nutritional companies in the world.