Zubeen Garg Death: Singer's Last Video Before His Demise Goes Viral; He Was Going To Perform In Singapore

Assamese music composer and singer Zubeen Garg passed away at the age of 52 in Singapore. Reportedly, he died due to a mishap while scuba diving. The singer's last video before his demise has gone viral on social media. In the video, he was inviting people to attend the 4th North East India Festival which was going to take place in Suntec, Singapore.

Zubeen was going to perform at the festival on September 20. He had captioned the video as, "Friends in Singpore, I will like to invite you to 4th North East India Festival in Sunctec, Singapore during 20th and 21st September. Come and explore the exotic part of India, we are carrying quality agri, craft products, tea experience, dance forms, fashion shows and evening musical show presenting Rock bands, rappers from India's North East (sic)."

He further wrote, "I will be there throughout the Festival as Cultural Brand Ambassador and will perform on 20th evening with my popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese Songs. I would like to invite you all, it will be Saturday and Sunday and entry is free. All come and support us. Cheers! (sic)."

Zubeen Garg Death Reason

According to reports, Zubeen died in a scuba diving accident. He was rescued from the sea by the Singapore police, and rushed to a nearby hospital. But doctors couldn't save him.

Zubeen Garg Songs

Zubeen had composed and sung many Bengali and Assamese songs. In Hindi, his most famous song was Ya Ali from the film Gangster which starred Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Shiney Ahuja.

He also sung the track Dil Tu Hi Bata in Krrish 4. The song featured Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut.