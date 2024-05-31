Zeenat Aman On Taking 'Unplanned' Social Media Break: 'Got Tired Of Seeing My Own Face'

Zeenat Aman |

Veteran star and diva Zeenat Aman shared that she took a short break from social media because she got tired of seeing her own face on her profile.

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, Zeenat posted a picture of herself waving at the camera. The actress shared the picture with the caption: "I took an unplanned social media break. Mostly because I got tired of seeing my own face on my grid. This time to myself really led me to ruminate on how different the world is today from when I started out. It's quite unrecognisable from what I lived through in the 70s."

The 72-year-old actress said she is fascinated by what the internet, and more specifically, social media, has done to society. "There are both pros and cons of course. At some level, social media has democratised the idea of fame. Today, anyone with a little talent, luck and a smartphone can build a career that would have been impossible without immense privileges back in the day."

The actress strongly believes there is "honest talent" on the platform. "Yes, there's a lot of online noise, but there is also honest talent that now has a platform. On the other hand, I am very cautious of the culture of easy outrage that has proliferated online," she wrote. Zeenat then addressed trolling, tagging it as "cruel things."

"And how casually some people say cruel things online that they would never dare say in person. To me this indicates a bored society that has forgotten how nuanced the world, and each person in it, is!"

"To invalidate, tear down, and sully people for the smallest of indiscretions is absolutely counter to my approach, which is dialogue, and sometimes the acceptance that opinions can differ, and that's okay. That's it. My honest two cents for the day," she added.

"I hope your Friday is wonderful. What are your plans?" added the actress, who was last seen in the 2019 film 'Panipat' in a cameo role as Sakina Begum.