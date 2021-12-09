'You guys deserve nothing but the best': Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and other celebs congratulate newly wed couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Thursday began a "new journey together" as they tied the knot at a luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur in the presence of family and close friends.

Hours after the wedding, the couple posted a series of pictures from their special day on Instagram, where they are seen holding hands while taking pheras and exchanging wedding garlands.

Many Bollywood actors and actresses took to social media to pour in congratulatory wishes to the newly wed couple. Celebrities Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many other actors wished Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif:

Here's a look at the wishes sent by various Bollywood stars:

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 10:18 PM IST