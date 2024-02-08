Yatra 2: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Pawan Kalyan & YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Fans Inside Hyderabad Theatre; Video Surfaces

A scuffle broke out during the screening of Jiiva and Mammootty-starrer Yatra 2 in Hyderabad on Thursday (February 8). In the videos doing the rounds on social media, fans of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are seen engaged in a heated argument. They are also seen pushing each other.

However, the reason behind the ugly fight is not known yet. According to a viral video, fans are seen screaming and hitting each other inside Prasads theatre in Hyderabad.

The political rivalry between Pawan Kalyan and Jagan Mohan Reddy is well known.

Yatra 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film Yatra, directed by Mahi V Raghav. The film stars Jiiva and Mammootty and serves as a biopic on the life of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The previous film, Yatra, focused on the life of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's father, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Both the films explore the political journey and important events in the lives of these influential figures in Andhra Pradesh politics.

It may be mentioned that Pawan Kalyan’s 2012 film Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu, directed by Puri Jagannadh, was re-released in theatres in select locations in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on February 7.

In 2012, Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu made headlines and created a political stir after it was accused of attempting to ridicule late Andhra Pradesh CM Rajasekhara Reddy. Several political parties had also demanded a ban on the movie and the film's screening was halted in Telangana. According to media reports, the screenings resumed only after the makers agreed to cut nearly 15 'offensive' scenes and dialogues.

Reportedly, the makers strategically planned to re-release Pawan Kalyan's film with Yatra 2. Before the election season, the use of cinema as a tool in political campaigns is not uncommon. Films like Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu and Yatra 2 are helping to convey parties' messages and ideologies to a wider audience.