World Theatre Day 2021: From Aahana Kumra to Mithila Palkar...actors recall their first time on stage

There are two first times with me. The first one was when I was 10-11 years old. My dad (Gujarati theatre director Tushar Trivedi) was doing a play called Maa Baap which was performed in Mumbai as well as London. I was a very studious girl and not interested in acting but my dad couldn’t find a young girl to play a certain character, so I had to do it. It didn’t scare me that time because I wasn’t taking it seriously. More than the fear of audience, I feared my dad because he was the director! I was the only artist who used to fumble in every line! (laughs) The first time I did theatre commercially was with Neeraj Vora’s play Mahapurush. I was very nervous but I wasn’t showing it. The cast including Manoj Joshi and Darshan Jariwala were very impressed by what they thought was my confidence. I didn’t reply to any of them. I was sitting quietly in one corner at Tejpal Hall when Neeraj-ji came to me and said it’s so good that you are so confident and I just burst out crying! I told him I have been pretending to be confident all this while. He told me not to worry and that even if I forget my lines, the other cast members will cover up for me. Somehow, when I stepped on stage, the magic of theatre took over and I managed to deliver all my lines without forgetting. Now, theatre is like second home for me.

(Ami Trivedi has her background in Gujarati theatre and has done Hindi TV shows such as Kituu Sab Janti Hai, Papad Pol and Tedi Medi Family among others.)

Mithila Palkar