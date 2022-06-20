World Music Day 2022: Shilpa Rao, Tulsi Kumar, Asees Kaur and other musicians open up about their passion for music

Be it Bollywood songs or hip hop, our world is consumed by music. We caught up with celebrated musicians of the Indian film industry on this special day.

Lalit Pandit

“On this World Music Day, I want to engage myself by coming live on Instagram to interact with my fans and followers. It will be a celebration for all of us! The significance of this day is happiness for all, as music brings a smile to everyone’s faces. I feel blessed to be having music in me and my family because I have heard from several people how my music, over the years, has made people happy and made some moments in their lives memorable. I am happy that I have had a long life in music which is food and life for me! My journey has been a blessed one! Music has changed over the years, and one must adapt to the change and move ahead.”

Tulsi Kumar

“Music is within me right from the start, and I feel all kinds of emotions when I listen to music. My tryst with music started right in my childhood when I used to hear my parents chant mantras and shlokas in our house. They taught me the Gayatri Mantra, and I used to love chanting it. I got enrolled in a music class when I was six, and as I grew up, I realised this is what I want to do in life forever. While I do listen to a lot of Bollywood, hip-hop, and party numbers, I also find peace in instrumental music, especially the flute. It has this therapeutic effect on me and instantly calms me down or uplifts my mood.”

Shilpa Rao

“For me, every single day is music day, and you can’t dedicate just one day to music. Listening to good music, practising it, and making yourself a better musician will be the staple thing to do always. I believe music is life because once you have your attachment with music, it stays with you forever, and life becomes musical. As a child, I was learning classical music, but I had a strong draw towards ghazals, and there are so many artists that inspired me, like Mehdi Hassan sahab, Farida Khanumji, Begum Akhtarji, and Hariharan Uncle (he has been my mentor/guruji).”

Himanshi Khurana

“For me, every day is a music day as I don’t let a single day go without listening to music. It has been a very important part of my life. Music has been a healer to me. Whenever I have felt low or so, music has helped me to get back on track. From childhood, I was inclined to music, my mom used to play old classic songs on the radio, which made me love music, and when I started learning it, it made me feel happy, and I felt like this was something I always wanted to do. I just love old classic songs. I love the songs made in today’s time as well, and there are singers who do extraordinary things with their songs but the fact that old is gold cannot be hidden.”

Shibani Kashyap

“Being a musician, I celebrate music every day. But especially today, when the entire world celebrates music, I will be performing in two events for a music festival in New Delhi. I believe the best way to celebrate World Music Day is by performing. I’d like to say that music transcends all barriers. It heals, it is therapeutic, and it stimulates. Everyone should incorporate music into their lives every day because it is so soothing and calming. It releases a happy hormone in everyone. So I think music is very, very imperative in everyone’s lives.”

Asees Kaur

“I come from a Sikh family, and I started off by singing shabad in gurudwaras. So my introduction to music has been very soulful and spiritual. Music is the anchor of my life. Everybody goes through a lot of ups and downs, including me, but music is that one guiding force in my life, and I turn to it whenever I am sad, happy, worried, and even clueless, for that matter. I really can’t imagine my life without music in it, and not just professionally, but personally too, it has shaped me as a better version of myself.”

Mohammed Irfan

“Music is my favourite companion. I feel lost and incomplete when I am away from music, even for a brief period. I think music is a very important tool in today’s world as it has this healing power. There is a lot of stress in people’s lives, and music is something that can help reduce that stress to a great extent.”

Stebin Ben

“The plan is to celebrate World Music Day in my own concert, in my live show with all my fans and all the music listeners. I believe the idea behind this day is to celebrate music and to understand how important music is in our lives. We can’t spend even a single day without music — be it at parties or developing emotions. I think the Bollywood music industry has itself been my inspiration to become a singer. As a kid, I used to listen to Bollywood singers and used to think that one day I’ll also become a playback singer and sing in concerts. All the singers who have come from small cities and have made it big have been my inspiration, and I’ve learned a lot from them.”

Shannon K

“I will be celebrating Music Day by walking around the town, listening to and enjoying local performers performing for pedestrians. It’s always good to encourage other artists and learn something from them. To me, Music Day signifies an extremely precious day as my entire life has revolved around music. On this specific day, I really feel like we should go beyond ourselves and enjoy various kinds of music genres. Just sitting back and listening to music can be so therapeutic. You can even do some discovering of underrated music or artists. Spread love through music! The most interesting thing about music is that it keeps changing, but it never gets old. You can go back to any decade and listen to a song and still vibe with it. Every single song would be attached to a memory of yours, which makes it ever so special, and I love that.”

Rohansh Pandit

“Well, as cliché as it sounds, every day is music day for me, and I plan to celebrate it by making new music today as well. Perhaps I will listen to some new music today and catch up on some albums that I’ve been waiting on. I might even go back to basics and practice all the instruments at the studio. I think as artists, we value music the most not only because it is what we do but it’s also a part of who we are. I strongly feel this day is a gentle reminder for everyone on how beautiful this art form is as we cherish the fact that it’s not only a great source of entertainment but it’s also connected to our emotions and daily lives. There is a song for every mood, every occasion, every situation... That’s what music is to people. I believe it’s a way of life.”