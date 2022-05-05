'With the odds stacked against oneself, you turn to the power that love gives you,' shares Jayeshbhai Jordaar star Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s next Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a hilarious satire on society, is produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who is making her Bollywood debut. The film is helmed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing worldwide on May 13, 2022. Ranveer plays an unlikely hero who stands up for his unborn child and wife and, in that process, has to take on his family that’s representative of the patriarchal society that we live in. The actor feels that there is a parallel to be drawn between Jayeshbhai’s character arc in the film and his real life.

He shares, “There are several parallels between my life and Jayesh’s life. Sometimes, you are faced with daunting circumstances when you think, how am I going to possibly overcome this to achieve what I want to achieve? And there is some amount of courage and fortitude that propels you forward, that you tap into overcoming all of those obstacles and adversities that get you to where you want to get to, and you go about it like your life depends on it.”

Elaborating further, he adds, “I found that in playing Jayesh, I was able to tap into my own life’s experiences. With the odds stacked against oneself, you turn to the power that love gives you. In Jayesh’s case, it’s the love for his wife and daughter. In my case, it’s the love for my parents and my desire to make them proud by achieving something which has propelled me forward. Jayeshbhai and I are both accidental heroes.”

On a parting note, Ranveer reveals the secret to how actors give their best. “A performance is most effective when one as an actor is able to tap into the life experiences that you’ve lived through if you are able to tap into that and pour that into the performance, that special source that allows it to resonate in people’s hearts and make the performance effective,” he concludes.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 08:00 AM IST