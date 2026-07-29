'With My Ups, Downs...': Karan Johar Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan & Aditya Chopra Changed His Life, Shares Emotional Guru Purnima Note

Karan Johar credits SRK, Aditya for changing his life | Photo Via Instagram

Director-producer Karan Johar has credited YRF's Aditya Chopra and actor Shah Rukh Khan for playing a pivotal role in shaping his journey as a filmmaker. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, the filmmaker shared an emotional note recalling two life-changing conversations that gave him the confidence to pursue a career in direction.

Karan Johar Credits SRK, Aditya Chopra For Changing His Life

Taking to social media, Karan revealed that the first turning point came when Aditya asked him to assist him on the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge . At the time, Karan was preparing to leave for further studies, but Aditya convinced him that filmmaking was his true calling. "He said if I didn’t pursue this path, I would be making a huge mistake … I couldn’t sleep that night and then in my true filmy self… I went dramatically to my father the next morning and asked him for a year of my life."

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On Father Yash Johar's Advice

Sharing his father Yash Johar's advice, Karan said he was asked whether he knew what to do on a set. When he admitted he did not, his father told him that hard work and dedication could make him a producer, but to become a director, he needed 'only and only passion.'

Karan Johar Recalls SRK's Promise Before Debut Film

Karan also recalled a memorable conversation with Shah Rukh Khan during a trip to Switzerland. While standing on a hilltop, SRK told him, "Tu director banega and teri pehli film main karoonga." Although Karan initially thought the actor might not be serious, SRK later followed up on his promise and spoke to Karan’s father after they returned to India.

The filmmaker expressed gratitude towards both Aditya and Shah Rukh, saying their belief in him helped him become a storyteller.

He added, "I love you, Adi and Bhai… I am here with my strengths and flaws … my ups and downs … my wins and my losses … only and only because of the both of you …. You both are the only reason I can tell stories today. #happygurupurnima … and a big shout out to every guru who has paid it forward and created careers for others…selflessly."