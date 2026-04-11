Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Features In The Academy’s Social Media Post, Kajol Reacts

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Poster |

Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is undoubtedly one of the best romantic films made in Bollywood. The movie was released in 1995, and it is still running in Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre. Well, DDLJ made it to one of the social media posts of The Academy, and Kajol has reacted to it.

The Academy tweeted, "What’s your favourite romance film that involves travel? Featured films: YOU, ME & TUSCANY, THE HOLIDAY, DILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGE, EAT PRAY LOVE (sic)." Reacting to it, Kajol wrote, "I vote for DDLJ (sic)." Check out the post below...

I vote for DDLJ https://t.co/oLYoNlU8M1 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 11, 2026

Netizens React To Kajol's Tweet

Well, netizens agree with Kajol. A netizen tweeted, "AYE!! OFC. DDLJ FOR THE WIN, MA. SIMRAN AND RAJ AS ALWAYS (sic)." Another X user wrote, "It's an obvious choice for all. A movie which can be seen repeatedly and enjoyed. Kudos DDLJ team.... (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "All 4 unique masterpiece on its own. But being Indian DDLJ but natural stands top being great musical romantic blockbuster Cheers (sic)."

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was Aditya Chopra's first directorial. The film has received cult status, and not just in India, even overseas, it is a very popular movie. Last year in December, a bronze statue of Raj (SRK) & Simran (Kajol) was unveiled at London’s Leicester Square to celebrate 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Both actors had attended the event, and SRK had posted on Instagram, "Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita! Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)! Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail. A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible. Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ… (sic)."

SRK and Kajol are considered one of the best on-screen jodis in Bollywood, and their chemistry was loved by one and all. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch them on the big screens together again.