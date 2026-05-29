'Unfollowing To Reduce...': Karan Johar Explains Why He Unfollowed Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt & Others On Instagram

Karan Johar reveals why he unfollowed Bollywood stars | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar has finally revealed the real reason behind unfollowing several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shanaya Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and many other Bollywood stars on Instagram. Interestingly, he is still following Priyanka Chopra. His ‘following’ count is currently 74.

KJo's social media activity had sparked widespread speculation among fans, with many wondering if there was trouble brewing between the filmmaker and his close industry friends.

Karan Johar Reveals Why He Unfollowed Bollywood Stars

Addressing the buzz, Karan took to his Instagram story and wrote, "It's a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can't be national news for gods sake ... please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant!"

Check it out:

Read Also Karan Johar Gets Emotional As David Dhawan Plans Retirement After Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai;...

Johar is known for being highly active on social media and often shares updates related to films, fashion and his personal life. However, the filmmaker admitted that taking a step back from online noise was necessary for his peace of mind.

Karan Johar Met Gala Debut

Earlier this year, at the 2026 Met Gala, Karan made his debut as one of the prominent Indian directors to attend the global fashion event. His final look, inspired by Raja Ravi Varma, Pioneer of Modern Indian Art, was designed by his close friend Manish Malhotra and brought to life by a team of artisans who spent 5,600 hours over 86 days crafting the ensemble.

Work Front

Karan's latest production, Chand Mera Dil, has been a lukewarm affair at the box office, starring Lakshya-Ananya Panday opened to mixed reviews as well from critics.

Next, he has Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan