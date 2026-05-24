Karan Johar Gets Emotional As David Dhawan Plans Retirement After Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai; Varun Dhawan Reacts

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared an emotional note on social media after veteran director David Dhawan told him that his upcoming film Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, would be his last directorial venture before retirement.

Karan took to his Instagram story on Sunday (Ma 24) to express his admiration and respect for the celebrated filmmaker, who has delivered several iconic comedy entertainers over the years. Calling David Dhawan an “institution,” Karan reflected on the filmmaker’s contribution to commercial Hindi cinema and the impact he has had on generations of directors.

In his note, Karan wrote, “Yesterday when I went Davidjis celebration and he told me this was going to be his last film... I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart... here's a filmmaker who is responsible for creating and entire Genre of films... A DAVID DHAWAN film spells eneterttainment! What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmaker's have taken forward as inspiration.... He is LOVED and RESPECTED and CELEBRATED by our fraternity.... Theres NO opposing that!!! Here's to your summer blockbuster with your son..... DAVID DHAWAN... NO 1 man always.....”

Known for blockbuster comedy films starring actors like Govinda, Salman Khan, and later his son Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan has been one of Hindi cinema’s most successful mainstream filmmakers.

Reacting to Karan’s heartfelt post, Varun Dhawan thanked the filmmaker for attending the celebration and supporting his father. Re-sharing the message, Varun wrote, “Karan, thank you so much for coming and celebrating dad yesterday. Now it's time to celebrate you tomorrow.”

Varun’s response also came ahead of Karan Johar’s birthday on May 25.

A few days back, in an emotional conversation with ANI, the director revealed that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai could mark the end of his filmmaking journey. "I don't think I should do more. Vo toh chahta hi nahi main kaam bhi karu healthwise dekh kar. This might be my last film... after this, I'll just be Varun's father," Dhawan shared.

Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which stars Varun Dhawan, is now being seen as a special project in David Dhawan’s long filmmaking journey. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 5.