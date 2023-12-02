With ₹61 Crore, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Becomes Highest-Grossing Adult Film On Day 1 At Box Office

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal |

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, released in theatres on December 1, Friday, and it is safe to say that the film has shattered all box office records. It has opened with a loud bang at the box office as it has minted a staggering Rs 61 crore on its first day itself.

With this, Animal broke the records set by the biggest blockbusters of the year, Pathaan and Gadar 2.

As per reports, Animal earned Rs 50 crore on its first day from its Hindi version alone, while the remaining Rs 11 crore have come from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions of the film.

As Animal achieved the feat, it also went on to become the second biggest opener of of 2023, the first one being Jawan with Rs 75 crore.

Animal also clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office, but it seems to have no effect on the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Not just that, but it was granted an 'Adults Only' certificate by the Censor Board, and with the first day numbers, Animal might have just become the highest grossing 'A'-rated opener till date.

The release of Animal has wrecked havoc at the box office with theatres being houseful and extra shows being added by the theatre owners early in the morning and post midnight to meet the high demand.

People were seen queueing up outside theatres at as early as 6 am on Friday, and given the buzz and the latest trends, the film is set to make and break some more records over the weekend.

Besides Ranbir, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in key roles. The story revolved around the toxic relationship between a father and a son, and the lengths to which the latter goes to get the former's validation. In Ranbir's own words, it has to be the darkest and most violent film of his career.