Wishes pour in for Gulzar as he turns 85 today

New Delhi: Sampooran Singh Kalra, popularly known by his pen name "Gulzar sahab" turned 85 today, and several Bollywood stars extended their warm birthday wishes to the renowned lyricist-poet.
Remembering Gulzar, Shankar Mahadevan shared a picture on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Happy Birthday #GulzarSahabLots of love!!" Urmila Matondkar went ahead and quoted a stanza from a famous song of the ace lyricist on Twitter, which roughly translates to, 'Without you, I have no complaint from life.' She further wrote, "Can we ever thank you enough for making our lives so much more beautiful #HappyBirthdayGulzar the humblest living legend." Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of him with Gulzar captioning "Your words make life even more beautiful.. #HappyBirthdayGulzarSahab." Bollywood's latest heartthrob Vicky Kaushal shared a picture with Gulzar in his story on Instagram.
