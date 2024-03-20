Wish OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Chris Pine, Ariana DeBose's Animation Film

Wish, starring Ariana Debose and Chris Pine in a lead role, is an upcoming animation series which follows the story of a 17-year-old girl named Asha's (Araina Debose) life and how she makes herself ready for the upcoming challenges. The film is all set to release digitally in April.

Where to watch Wish

The film is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Chris Buck. The Disney+ Hotstar film will release on April 3, 2024. The adventure film was released in theaters on November 22, 2023. The film did not perform well theatrically but, it received score of more than 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes by audience.

Plot

Wish is a 2023 American animated musical fantasy film distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Asha is a young girl who lives in the Kingdom of Rosas, situated in the Mediterranean Sea. The kingdom was built by King Magnifico and his wife, Queen Amaya (Angelique Cabral). Asha has a helpful and kind nature and tries to make everyone happy by helping them. However, one day, she discovers King Magnifico's (Chris Pine) evil desire, and now she must find a way to stop him. The story takes a twist when Asha makes a wish from the universe.

Cast and Production

The cast includes Chris Pine, Ariana DeBose, Alan Tudyk, Angelique Cabral, Jennifer Kumiyama, Jon Rudnitsky and Ramy Youssef, among others. It has been produced by Peter Del Vecho, Lancaster-Jones and Juan Pablo Reyes. Talking about the box office, the film has collected $254.2 million.