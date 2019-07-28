Will Simi Garewal’s Rendezvous still be relevant today?

Elegant. Graceful. Style personified… She can actually be called the first lady ‘chat’terati of television hosting. In fact, a few decades back, she had pioneered ‘the chat show’ revolution — a format that the Indian viewer had never seen before.

At that point of time, her show was quite a rage on television as she invited on her show some of the biggest ‘n’ best names in Bollywood, politics and the social circles. Indeed, her name evoked sophistication, classy chic and grace, and the crème-de-la-crème of the film world or otherwise took it as an honour to appear on her show.

No prizes for guessing who we are talking about…She is, but obviously, the incredibly chic Simi Garewal. And though some may smirk or make snide comments that at the age of 70-plus she’s way past her prime, more so with so many claiming that other celebrity chat show hosts like Karan Johar (Koffee With Karan), Neha Dhupia (BFFs With Vogue) and Kareena Kapoor (as RJ) had pipped the First Lady of TV chat shows at the post long way back. And, how!