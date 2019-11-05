Why does Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' look like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani'?

Bollywood is about to witness its next periodical drama, Panipat, with top stars from Bollywood. The periodical drama is based on the Third Battle of Panipat that took place on 14 January 1761. The movie is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and all set to release on 6th December.
It stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. The movie is Kriti Sanon’s first historical drama. The movie had its first poster release on 15th March 2018.
And the trailer of Arjun Kapoor's much-awaited periodical drama was released on Monday.
While the trailer looks promising and magnificent, we couldn't help but notice the similarities between Gowariker's Panipat and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani.
Here are some scenes that are too close to be a coincidence:
Arjun Kapoor is playing the character of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.
Not just Arjun but Kriti Sanon's look also resembles Priyanka Chopra's role in Bajirao Mastani as Kashibai. She is playing the character of a queen named 'Parvati', Sadashiv Rao's wife in the film.
This is not it, well remember Ranveer Singh's iconic Alauddin Kheelji? Well, here's Sanjay Dutt as fierce battle warrior, 'Ahmad Shah Abdali'.
A mix of Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat's Allauddin Kheelji, is it?
Here are some of the other scenes that remind us of Bajirao Mastani
Bajirao Mastani was a love story of Peshwa Bajirao who is married to Kashibai but falls in love with a Muslim princess Mastani. Panipat and Bajirao Mastani are both based on the Peshwas. Peshwas were the subordinates of Chhatrapati Kings. According to history, Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun's character) was the nephew of Peshwa Bajirao.
This isn't the first time this controversy has happened. The story of 'Housefull 4' was based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019, and ever since the film's trailer was released, many people pointed out similarities between Akshay Kumar's character and Ranveer Singh's look in "Bajirao Masatani". Both characters are bald and based in history, and also have similar get-up and costume.
"If that's the case then are you trying to tell me that all bald characters will have some sort of similarity with Ranveer's look in 'Bajirao Mastani'? We are not trying to ape anybody in our film," Akshay said.
