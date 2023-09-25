'Why Daughters Grow Up So Fast': Akshay Kumar Turns Emotional As He Wishes Daughter Nitara On Her 11th Birthday (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Akshay Kumar penned an emotional note as his daughter Nitara turned 11 years old today. The OMG 2 actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable video of him and Nitara from their vacation diaries.

In the video, the father-daughter duo can be seen walking on the beach hand-in-hand with a mesmerizing backdrop.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "I’ve never understood why daughters grow up so fast. My little baby who used to hold my hand to take baby steps will soon be a young lady, with the whole world to conquer. I am incredibly proud of you and your creative mind, Nitara. Other kids want to visit Disneyland, you want to create one. Spread your wings, sunshine… I and your mother will always try to be the wind beneath them. Happy Birthday my princess."

Twinkle Khanna also penned down a sweet birthday wish for her daughter Nitara on her 11th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle shared a video of her daughter which she captioned, "My funny little monster turns 11. She is everything I wasn't as a child but tried to become as an adult—fiercely confident:) My pocket is slightly empty with all these September birthdays but my heart could not be more full" In the video, Nitara could be seen playing and enjoying her birthday cake.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They also have a son named Aarav, who was born in 2002 and Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen in the drama film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film Housefull 5 in his kitty.