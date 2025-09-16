Who Is Uttar Kumar, Haryanvi Actor Who Was Arrested In Alleged Rape Case?

Facebook: Uttar Kumar

On Monday, Haryanvi actor Uttar Kumar was arrested in connection with an alleged rape case. According to PTI, a 25-year-old singer filed a complaint against him alleging he sexually molested her on the pretext of giving her film roles and marriage. However, after he was taken into custody, he fell ill and was admitted to a private hospital.

Who Is Uttar Kumar?

Kumar is one of the most famous Haryanvi actors hailing from Ghaziabad district. He made his debut in 2004 with the film Dhakad Chhora, which became a blockbuster. With a career spanning more than two decades, Uttar has starred in more than 40 films.

Apart from being an actor, Kumar is also a filmmaker and has directed movies like Kunwar Sahab, Khataara, Chandro ka Devar, Chacha Bhatija, Rampal Havaldar, and others.

The 51-year-old actor is married to a woman named Rajmala Chaudhary, and he has two kids.

Rape Allegations Against Uttar Kumar

The singer filed a complaint against Kumar on July 18. She alleged that she was sexually assaulted from January 1, 2020, to July 31, 2023. A police official told PTI that based on her complaint, an FIR was registered on charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the FIR, the actor allegedly called the singer to his Ghaziabad office and farmhouse in Amroha district. He pressured her to drink alcohol and meet film producers. But when she declined to have a physical relationship with him, he allegedly assured her of marriage.

While Kumar was admitted to the hospital, DCP (Trans-Hindan) Nimish Patil told PTI that the actor will be taken back into custody after doctors issue his fitness report. "Police are verifying the allegations, and once the actor is declared medically fit, he will be arrested,” Patil said.

Poison Found In Uttar Kumar's Body?

Meanwhile, the latest post on Kumar's Instagram claims that poison was found in the actor's body. The post read, "Police dwara hiraasat mein liye jaane ke dauraan mashoor Haryanvi film actor Uttar Kumar ke shareer mein jahar paaya gaya hai aur iski soochana police ne unke parivaar ko nahin di aur ye bhi nahin bataaya tha ki vo kis hospital mein hai (While being taken into custody by the police, poison was found in the body of famous Haryanvi film actor Uttar Kumar and the police did not inform his family about this and did not even tell them which hospital he was in)."

The actor's team has not yet shared any statement about the rape allegations.