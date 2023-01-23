'Who is Shah Rukh Khan' comment: Assam CM Sarma now clarifies he only knows stars of his time | FPJ

Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has been in the headlines for his comments on film star Shah Rukh Khan. He had reportedly said during a press conference that he does not know SRK neither has he heard about the film 'Pathaan'. Now, on Monday he said he only knows film stars of his time.

"I know film starts of my time. I didn't know Shah Rukh. He sent a message & introduced himself- 'I'm Shah Rukh Khan. I want to speak to you'. I didn't have time then. So later at 2am, we spoke & I told him that there'll be no disturbance in Assam (regarding movie Pathaan)," Sarma has said.

'Who is SRK?' comment

Earlier on Saturday reacting to alleged protests by a right-wing outfit in Assam against the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan', Sarma had said, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we care? We already have many Shah Rukh Khans?" "I have not heard about any movie by the name of 'Pathaan' and neither do I have any time for it," he added.

Sarma also went on to promote the release of an Assamese film 'Dr Bezabaruah 2'.

SRK calls Sarma

Shah Rukh Khan recently spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing concern about an incident at a theatre in Guwahati ahead of Pathaan's release.

The CM took to his official Twitter account on Sunday and informed that the actor called him at 2 am.

Besharam Rang controversy

'Pathaan' has been mired in controversy ever since the song-- 'Besharam Rang' -- was made public and allegedly showed vulgar moves by the actress who was dressed in a sacred Hindu colour, Saffron.

Several rightwingers allegedly stormed into a cinema hall in Assam's Narengi on Friday, vandalising property and burning down posters of 'Pathaan'.

