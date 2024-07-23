 Who Is Raj Kanodia? The Rumoured Rhinoplasty Surgeon Behind Janhvi Kapoor's Nose Job
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Is Raj Kanodia? The Rumoured Rhinoplasty Surgeon Behind Janhvi Kapoor's Nose Job

Who Is Raj Kanodia? The Rumoured Rhinoplasty Surgeon Behind Janhvi Kapoor's Nose Job

Dr. Raj Kanodia, a world-renowned plastic surgeon, recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Who Is Raj Kanodia? The Rumoured Rhinoplasty Surgeon Behind Janhvi Kapoor's Nose Job | Photo Via Instagram

Dr. Raj Kanodia, a world-renowned rhinoplasty surgeon, recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Based in Los Angeles, he flew to Mumbai, India, to attend the festivities.

Following the wedding, Raj shared several photos with celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao.

Check out the post:

Read Also
'Sharam Aani Chahiye': Janhvi Kapoor Says She Was Ashamed To Not Know BR Ambedkar's History Despite...
article-image

However, he grabbed eyeballs after he liked a post related to Janhvi's alleged nose surgery.

Take a look at it:

Who is Raj Kanodia?

Raj Kanodia is known as one of the best rhinoplasty surgeon in LA. He is a leading board-certified surgeon specializing in rhinoplasty and facial rejuvenation. He has performed over 10,000 rhinoplasty surgeries over the last 39 years

He claims, "A successful rhinoplasty is a marriage between the face and the nose, so the face is perceived as more attractive to the lens of the camera and to the human eye."

In fact, he has also done Khloe Kardashian's nose job. She is often heard crediting him for her 'perfect' nose. On the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, she talked about her surgical procedures and said, "I've had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kanodia. "I've done, injections. Not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."

Read Also
'Shit, Fu*k': Khloe Kardashian Almost FALLS In Heavy Pink Lehenga As She Leaves For Ambani's Day 2...
article-image
Read Also
'Disrespectful, Inappropriate': Kim Kardashian Poses With Lord Ganesha Idol During Mumbai Visit,...
article-image

Even Kim Kardashian has gotten treatments from Raj. In one of the episodes of KUWK, she is seen entering his clinic to get an EmSculpt treatment. It is a body-shaping procedure that eliminates fat.

In the video, Kim is also heard saying that she got it on her stomach. "It feels like you are doing stomach crunches, but you are not. I am into it."

Read Also
'Felt Completely Harassed': Britney Spears REACTS To Leaving LA Hotel Topless & Injured, Denies...
article-image

The plastic surgeon also counts Olivia O'Brien, Charli D'Amelio, Camila Coelho, Britney Spears, and Jennifer Aniston among his other clients.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Raj Kanodia? The Rumoured Rhinoplasty Surgeon Behind Janhvi Kapoor's Nose Job

Who Is Raj Kanodia? The Rumoured Rhinoplasty Surgeon Behind Janhvi Kapoor's Nose Job

From Radhika Madan To Manushi Chhillar: 7 Times Akshay Kumar Romanced Young Actresses In Movies

From Radhika Madan To Manushi Chhillar: 7 Times Akshay Kumar Romanced Young Actresses In Movies

'Meri Body Se Aatma Nikal Gayi Thi': Raghav Juyal Compares His First Kiss Experience To Doctor...

'Meri Body Se Aatma Nikal Gayi Thi': Raghav Juyal Compares His First Kiss Experience To Doctor...

Deepika Padukone Charges ₹20, Alia Bhatt Takes ₹15 Crore Per Film; Check List Of Bollywood's...

Deepika Padukone Charges ₹20, Alia Bhatt Takes ₹15 Crore Per Film; Check List Of Bollywood's...

Vardhaan Puri On Adding Extra 'A' In His Name: 'It Will Help Me In Personal, Professional Life'...

Vardhaan Puri On Adding Extra 'A' In His Name: 'It Will Help Me In Personal, Professional Life'...