Who Is Raj Kanodia? The Rumoured Rhinoplasty Surgeon Behind Janhvi Kapoor's Nose Job | Photo Via Instagram

Dr. Raj Kanodia, a world-renowned rhinoplasty surgeon, recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Based in Los Angeles, he flew to Mumbai, India, to attend the festivities.

Following the wedding, Raj shared several photos with celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao.

Check out the post:

However, he grabbed eyeballs after he liked a post related to Janhvi's alleged nose surgery.

Take a look at it:

Who is Raj Kanodia?

Raj Kanodia is known as one of the best rhinoplasty surgeon in LA. He is a leading board-certified surgeon specializing in rhinoplasty and facial rejuvenation. He has performed over 10,000 rhinoplasty surgeries over the last 39 years

He claims, "A successful rhinoplasty is a marriage between the face and the nose, so the face is perceived as more attractive to the lens of the camera and to the human eye."

In fact, he has also done Khloe Kardashian's nose job. She is often heard crediting him for her 'perfect' nose. On the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, she talked about her surgical procedures and said, "I've had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kanodia. "I've done, injections. Not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."

Even Kim Kardashian has gotten treatments from Raj. In one of the episodes of KUWK, she is seen entering his clinic to get an EmSculpt treatment. It is a body-shaping procedure that eliminates fat.

In the video, Kim is also heard saying that she got it on her stomach. "It feels like you are doing stomach crunches, but you are not. I am into it."

The plastic surgeon also counts Olivia O'Brien, Charli D'Amelio, Camila Coelho, Britney Spears, and Jennifer Aniston among his other clients.