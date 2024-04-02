Who Is Jungkook? All You Need To Know About The K-pop Singer Who Won 2024 iHeartRadio Artist Of The Year Award

Noted K-pop singer Jungkook was adjudged artist of the year 2024 in the 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The event honored many incredible hits with "Song of the Year" awards, including "Creepin" by Metro Boomin with 21 Savage and The Weekend, "Calm Down" by Selena Gomez. Jungkook was also awarded K-pop Artist of the year.

The event premiered on FOX and broadcast on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app.

K-pop artist of the year

Jungkook began trending on social media X platform (formerly Twitter). Many people are praising him for winning the award. One user R said, "#JUNGKOOK is now the most awarded Asian soloist in iHeart Radio Music Awards History. He is also the only one to win a main category! Best Music Video K-POP artist of the year (main category, not fan voted)".

JK Daily said, "Jungkook becomes the first Asian soloist in history to win the Best Music Video category at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The user further said congratulations, Jungkook, for winning Artist of the Year and for Best Video Seven.

Another user Ion said, "Jungkook ranked 4th in the 2024 Overseas Korean Wave Survey by the Ministry of Culture, Sports & Tourism and the Korea International Cultural Exchange Promotion Agency. Highest Ranked Kpop idol with just 9 month solo debut."

About Jungkook

Songwriter Jungkook was born on September 1, 1997, in Busan, South Korea. In 2011, he auditioned for the South Korean talent show but was not selected. In 2012, he went to Los Angeles to receive dance training, and after that, he appeared in Jo Kwon's "I am Da One" music video, and with that, he started his career.

On June 12, 2013, Jungkook debuted in BTS and became famous from there. He was promoted to a full member of the Korea Music Copyright Association in January 2024.