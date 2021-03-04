Who is Ji Soo? K-drama actor accused of filming sex in school bathroom, violence and bullying

Kim Ji-soo aka Ji Soo is a South Korean actor best known for ‘River Where The Moon Rises’ has been accused of violence, bullying, assault and filming himself having sex in the school bathroom.

Ji Soo's classmate who studied with him Seorabeol Middle School from 2006-2008, claimed that the K-drama actor was a “bully” and a “sexual predator”.

The person said, “Kim Ji Soo had a bigger build than the other kids his age at the time. Starting in his second year of middle school in 2007, he roamed the school as a delinquent and performed all sorts of bad deeds. The delinquents at the time, including Kim Ji Soo, were quite systematic. First of all, picking a fight with Kim Ji Soo and the delinquents was unthinkable. If any member of that group experienced something even a little bit unpleasant, all of them would go and beat that person up, trampling over them in an insulting and thorough way.”

According to the accuser, the 27-year-old made classmates pay for his personal expenses like cigarettes, lunch and didn’t tolerate anyone who stood up against him.

“What I want is not compensation nor an apology. Everything has already happened, and I don’t need an apology about something that cannot be reverted. And I don’t believe [the apology] would be sincere. There is just one thing I want. Kim Ji Soo. If acting is what you want to do, do it. But keep the title of ‘school violence perpetrator’ in front of your name forever in your heart. Like me, the countless number of people you bullied will never forget that memory.”

As the post went viral, two more classmates came forward and shared their ordeal.

Ji Soo's agency Keyeast Entertainment released a statement after the allegations surfaced and asserted that they are investigating the matter.

We are looking at this incident seriously and will do our utmost to verify the facts.

First, as a very long time has passed since the time that is being addressed, we ask for your understanding about needing time to verify the truth.

We will receive reports through email (rpt@keyeast.co.kr) about this matter and collect the information as is without distorting anything. Moreover, if the creator of the posts and the others who came forward will allow, we would like to directly hear their thoughts.

In addition to confirming the facts, the agency and our actor will do our best to resolve this matter. We apologize for causing concern to many people.

However, apart from this issue, we earnestly ask you to avoid creating and posting parts that have not been confirmed from the information that is being spread indiscreetly.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Ji Soo took to Instagram and apologised for his misconduct.

According to Soompi, the note read, "I sincerely apologize to the people who suffered because of me. There is no excuse for my past misconduct. They were things that cannot be forgiven. As I began my acting career, I received an undeserved amount of interest from the public with my past enshrouded, and I think that’s how I ended up here today. However, there was always a part of me inside that felt guilty about the past, and my regret, which came too late for me to turn things back, always brought me a great deal of anxiety. I always felt crushed by my dark past."