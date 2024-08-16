 Who Is Jasveen Sangha? All About 'Ketamine Queen Of Los Angeles' Charged In Matthew Perry Death Case
Who Is Jasveen Sangha? All About 'Ketamine Queen Of Los Angeles' Charged In Matthew Perry Death Case

According to reports, it was Sangha who provided the lethal dose of ketamine to Perry, which eventually led to his death

Sachin T
Updated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
article-image

Friends actor Matthew Perry, who was found dead on October 28 last year due to ketamine overdose, was in the headlines once again after five people were charged in the case related to his death. And amongst then, the one prominent name that has emerged is that of Jasveen Sangha, popularly known as the 'Ketamine Queen Of Los Angeles'.

According to reports, it was Sangha who provided the lethal dose of ketamine to Perry, which eventually led to his death. Not just that, but she had reportedly also offered ketamine lollipops to Perry's manager as a "goodwill gesture" towards the actor.

article-image

Who is Jasveen Sangha?

Sangha is known to be one of the biggest kingpins of ketamine and other dangerous narcotics in Los Angeles. As per official documents, her home in North Hollywood is dubbed as a "drug selling emporium".

Sangha is a 41-year-old British-American citizen, who has been on the 'most wanted' list of the federal authorities in the US for quite some time now. In March, her residence was raided after her involvement in another case, and narcotics in massive quantities were recovered from her den.

At least 79 bottles of liquid ketamine, 2000 meth pills, cocaine, illegal amounts of Xanax, and ketamine lollipops were recovered from her house.

article-image

Bonus ketamine lollipops for Perry

The court documents mentioned that Perry's manager obtained his lethal dose of ketamine from a broker named Eric Fleming prior to his death. Fleming, in turn, had sourced it from Sangha.

Sangha reportedly provided 50 vials of ketamine for Perry prior to his death, and she even offered to send ketamine lollipops as a "bonus" for his large order.

article-image

Perry reportedly took six doses of ketamine per day for three days until he was found dead in his temperature-controlled swimming pool at his lavish Los Angeles residence.

