Matthew Perry Death: Arrest Made In Southern California In Actor's Death Investigation

An arrest was made in Southern California in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, who was best known for playing the role of Chandler in the popular show Friends, according to several media reports. Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at his residence in Los Angeles. He was 54.

The actor was discovered face down in the heated end of his pool at his Pacific Palisades. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office had reported that his death was caused by the acute effects of ketamine, a drug with anesthetic and psychedelic properties.

In May 2024, the Los Angeles Police Department had announced it was collaborating with federal authorities to trace the origin of the ketamine Perry had ingested.

Now, according to media reports, one person has been in connection with the actor's death and charges are expected to be announced at a press conference soon.

Contributing factors in Perry's death included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder), Variety had reported.

Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy prior to his death, reportedly for depression and anxiety. Ketamine is illegally used as a recreational drug for its numbing and hallucinogenic effects.

No alcohol was detected in his system by the autopsy report. Nor were there any traces of other drugs such as cocaine, heroin or fentanyl.

Perry's untimely demise had left his fans, family, and colleagues extremely heartbroken.