 Matthew Perry Death: Arrest Made In Southern California In Actor's Death Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMatthew Perry Death: Arrest Made In Southern California In Actor's Death Investigation

Matthew Perry Death: Arrest Made In Southern California In Actor's Death Investigation

Matthew Perry's death was caused by the acute effects of ketamine, a drug with anesthetic and psychedelic properties

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 08:43 PM IST
article-image

An arrest was made in Southern California in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, who was best known for playing the role of Chandler in the popular show Friends, according to several media reports. Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at his residence in Los Angeles. He was 54.

The actor was discovered face down in the heated end of his pool at his Pacific Palisades. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office had reported that his death was caused by the acute effects of ketamine, a drug with anesthetic and psychedelic properties.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: MMRCL Denies Reports Of Metro 11 Construction Start; DPR Finalization And Approval Pending
Mumbai: MMRCL Denies Reports Of Metro 11 Construction Start; DPR Finalization And Approval Pending
Maharashtra: DCM Ajit Pawar Ensures Facilities For Women At Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex For 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' Scheme Event On August 17
Maharashtra: DCM Ajit Pawar Ensures Facilities For Women At Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex For 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' Scheme Event On August 17
Matthew Perry Death: Arrest Made In Southern California In Actor's Death Investigation
Matthew Perry Death: Arrest Made In Southern California In Actor's Death Investigation
India's Medicine, Antibiotics Exports Gaining Share In US, Italian Markets: Commerce Ministry Data
India's Medicine, Antibiotics Exports Gaining Share In US, Italian Markets: Commerce Ministry Data
Read Also
BAFTA Assures Matthew Perry Will Be Honoured At Its TV Awards After Backlash Over Omission From In...
article-image

In May 2024, the Los Angeles Police Department had announced it was collaborating with federal authorities to trace the origin of the ketamine Perry had ingested.

Now, according to media reports, one person has been in connection with the actor's death and charges are expected to be announced at a press conference soon.

Contributing factors in Perry's death included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder), Variety had reported.

Read Also
Matthew Perry Was 'Angry, Mean' Due To Nicotine Lollipops, Ketamine In Days Before His Death
article-image

Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy prior to his death, reportedly for depression and anxiety. Ketamine is illegally used as a recreational drug for its numbing and hallucinogenic effects.

No alcohol was detected in his system by the autopsy report. Nor were there any traces of other drugs such as cocaine, heroin or fentanyl.

Perry's untimely demise had left his fans, family, and colleagues extremely heartbroken.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Matthew Perry Death: Arrest Made In Southern California In Actor's Death Investigation

Matthew Perry Death: Arrest Made In Southern California In Actor's Death Investigation

Shweta Tiwari On Daughter Palak’s Childhood Amid Her Abusive Marriages, Divorces: 'She Has Become...

Shweta Tiwari On Daughter Palak’s Childhood Amid Her Abusive Marriages, Divorces: 'She Has Become...

'We Deserve Better': Navya Naveli Nanda Strongly Reacts To Kolkata Doctor's Brutal Rape & Murder

'We Deserve Better': Navya Naveli Nanda Strongly Reacts To Kolkata Doctor's Brutal Rape & Murder

Saif Ali Khan Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

Saif Ali Khan Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

Kolkata Horror: Twinkle Khanna Reveals Teaching Same Things On Safety To Daughter Which She Was...

Kolkata Horror: Twinkle Khanna Reveals Teaching Same Things On Safety To Daughter Which She Was...