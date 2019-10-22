Who is Camille Rowe? Harry Styles' ex whose Dior ad with Robert Pattinson has set internet ablaze

French actress Camille Rowe made headlines with her steamy make-out session with Robert Pattinson in the new Christian Dior commercial. While the internet is up with its search, digging information on her, we have a quick rundown on lesser known facts of the Poison Girl.

In 2016, Rowe appeared on the cover of Playboy as Miss April. It was the same time when she walked for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. In an interview with the W Magazine, Rowe describes herself as a ‘nasty woman’. Speaking to publication, Camille said, “Yeah, I was pretty excited. I’ve been collecting Playboy magazine from the '60s and '70s since I was a teenager. I think it’s cool for them to kind of go back--you know, no nudity, make it more classy, worthwhile articles. To be honest with you, I haven’t been following it; I only got that one issue. So I don’t know if they’ve sustained what they were going for. But April was good, the articles were interesting.”