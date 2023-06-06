Who Is Aaliya Siddiqui's Italian Boyfriend? All We Know About Nawazuddin's Ex-Wife's New Love

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, who is embroiled in a legal battle with the actor and his mother over a property dispute, has found love once again. On Monday, she took the internet by storm when she shared a picture of herself with a mystery man and asked her followers if she did not have the right to find happiness in her life again.

Aaliya mentioned in her post that it took her 19 years to get out of her relationship with Nawazuddin which she "treasured" and that her children are her biggest priority.

"However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all," she wrote.

Who is Aaliya Siddiqui's mystery boyfriend?

As soon as Aaliya shared the post, netizens went into a tizzy and wondered who the mystery man in the picture was, since she had not tagged him, nor had she mentioned his name.

However, she later told an entertainment portal that her new partner was from Italy and they met in Dubai. Without revealing his name, she stated that he respected her a lot and that they had been friends for a long time before eventually falling in love.

"I was just so impressed by his intelligence. Money doesn't make you happy, but the person does," Aaliya shared, while gushing about her partner.

'Will drop Siddiqui surname soon': Aaliya

Aaliya also revealed that she has finally settled the matter of their children's custody with Nawazuddin and that their kids, Shora and Yani, will be staying in Dubai with her.

She added that she will drop the surname 'Siddiqui' once she gets officially divorced from Nawazuddin. She said that she will continue to keep her individuality and that she would not be taking anyone else's surname now.