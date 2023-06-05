Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Shares PHOTO With Mystery Man - What’s Cooking?

The personal life of acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has often made headlines alongside his stellar performances. Amidst the ongoing public drama between Nawazuddin and his former wife Aaliya, she has now posted a picture with a mystery man, signifying a fresh start.

Aaliya, who has been vocal about their impending divorce and allegations against Nawazuddin, took to social media on June 5 to share a selfie with an unidentified man. In her caption, she posed a question, asking, "Don't I have a right to be happy?"

WHAT MORE SHE SAID?

In a heartfelt message, Aaliya expressed her joy about a relationship that goes beyond friendship. She acknowledged the end of her long-held relationship with Nawazuddin, emphasizing that her children remain her top priority. Aaliya further defended her right to find happiness and chose to share her delight with her followers.

Check out her post here:

NETIZENS WANT HER TO CHANGE HER LAST NAME

When a follower suggested that she should change her surname, Aaliya responded with a brief yet intriguing reply, hinting at an impending change.

Previously, Aaliya had openly discussed the divorce proceedings with Nawazuddin, stating that she will fight for custody of their children. Although Nawazuddin has also filed for custody, Aaliya expressed her determination to not let that happen, as their children wish to remain with her.

AALIYA ON HER CURRENT SITUATION AMID DIVORCE

Regarding her current living situation, Aaliya revealed that she is currently residing in a rented apartment. Despite facing difficulties finding suitable accommodation due to the ongoing dispute, she remains optimistic that the situation will be resolved soon.

She also mentioned that the property owned by her and Nawazuddin is currently occupied by tenants, making it challenging to address the matter swiftly.