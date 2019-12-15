White Tiger: Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting for Netflix film

New Delhi: Shooting of Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Netflix film 'White Tiger' was wrapped up on Sunday, announced Chopra.

The global actor took to her Instagram to share the news with a picture of her tired but glowy face.

The 'Mary Kom' actor wrote a long heartfelt caption with the picture and expressed her gratitude towards the crew of the project.

"Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger. It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department," read the actor's caption.