'What's The Need?': Khushi Kapoor To Star In Sridevi's Mom 2 With Karishma Tanna, LEAKED Photos From Sets Leave Netizens Disappointed

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, is set to star in Mom 2, the sequel to her late mother's acclaimed film. This development comes after Boney Kapoor announced the project during the IIFA 2025 silver jubilee celebrations.

On Tuesday, November 4, leaked photos from the film's sets went viral on social media, showing Khushi alongside Karishma Tanna, who will reportedly play a pivotal role in the sequel. While an official announcement is still awaited, netizens expressed disappointment, urging the makers not to 'ruin' Sridevi’s iconic film.

The leaked photos, shared by Zoom TV, show Karishma dressed in a white ethnic suit set, stepping out of her vanity van, a look that closely resembles Sridevi's appearance from Mom. Meanwhile, Khushi was seen wearing a grey jacket.

How Netizens Reacted:

Soon after Khushi and Karishma's photos were shared on Reddit, netizens disapproved of Khushi starring in the sequel, citing her past performances. Many pointed out that she has faced criticism for her acting in her last three films: The Archies, Loveyappa, and Nadaaniyaan.

A user commented, "Arre yarr, kyun? Khushi behen audience ko toh khush rehne do." Another user added, "Since Sridevi is no more, iss movie mai koi jaan bhi nahi rahegi." Added another, "So, they were not kidding they were actually making the sequal that too with Khushi."

A third user said, "But offers must've died for Khushi post that disaster of a debut. That's why Papa Boney is throwing money to make her happen." While another said, "Why are they ruining the original?"

About Mom

Released in 2017, Mom was directed by Ravi Udyawar. This film was Sridevi's 300th and final film before her death in 2018. The cast also included Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, and Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui.

The late actress was posthumously awarded the Best Actress award for Mom at the 65th National Film Awards.