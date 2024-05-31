What Is The Age Difference Between Bobby Deol & His Wife Tania Deol?

Bollywood star Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol clocked 28 years of togetherness on Friday. And to celebrate the special date, the Animal actor took to his social media handle to share a loved up photo with his wife, wishing her a happy wedding anniversary.

Bobby shared a cutesy picture on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen smiling and leaning on his wife. "Happy anniversary my jaan, you complete me," he wrote, sending netizens into a meltdown.

Fans commented how despite being married for almost three decades, the couple is so much in love and how they have always stood by each other through thick and thin.

What is the age gap between Bobby and Tania?

For those unawares, Bobby and Tania tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on May 30, 1996, in the presence of their friends and family members. It was love at first sight for Bobby after he saw Tania at a cafe and asked her out on a date by calling her at an 'absurd hour'.

Bobby, the younger son of veteran actor Dharmendra, was born on January 27, 1969, and was just 27 when he got married to Tania. At present, the actor is 55.

Tanya, on the other hand, had no ties with showbiz, but instead, she is the daughter of late multi-millionaire banker Devendra Ahuja. Professionally an interior and costume designer, Tanya was born on January 24, 1976, and was only 20 at the time of her marriage.

Bobby and Tanya have an age gap of seven years between them, but despite that, the two are head over heels in love with each other.

'I am what I am because of my wife'

In an earlier interview, Bobby had shared how he owes a major part of his career and success to his wife, as she has been his constant support through all the highs and lows.

"I am what I am because of my wife," he had shared, adding that he never asked her to not work and never made her feel less about herself.

During the promotions of Animal too, he had revealed how it was his wife Tania and other members of the family who helped him and kept him motivated when he was facing a lull in his career.