Weekend Binge List: From The Fame Game to Bigg Boss Non-Stop and more... THESE are the top releases on OTT

Think OTT platforms, and our minds immediately rush to two genres, suspense or documentaries. However, this week's releases are all that and much more. From our very own Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit's debut to a nail-biting thriller, a historical drama and a hilarious comedy to a reality show, you will be thoroughly entertained. Presenting the top OTT releases that will keep you hooked.

Title: The Fame Game

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

If uncovering a mystery is your idea for the perfect weekend, then look no further. A female superstar mysteriously vanishes, and her seemingly perfect life comes crashing down as layers of lies, deceit, and tragedy unfold. Bollywood's eternal dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit makes her OTT debut in this web series. Other cast members include Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Rajshri Deshpande and others. Laced with excellent performances and watertight suspense, this one will keep you guessing till the very end. Don't miss it.

Title: Vikings Valhalla

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

This historical series takes place a century after Vikings. Starring Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir, other cast members include Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Tensions surge between the Vikings and the English royals, and as if that isn't enough, the Vikings begin to have conflicts amongst themselves due to their varying religious ideologies. Grab yourself a tub of popcorn because this is one series you will binge-watch at one go!

Title: Restless

Platform: Netflix

Language: French

A corrupt policeman, a dead body, cops on the hunt for the man killed and a mysterious witness, this thriller is sure to get your adrenaline rushing. Starring Franck Gastambide, Simon Abkarian, Michaël Abiteboul and Tracy Gotoas, the captivating screenplay, edge of the seat suspense and fabulous performances make it an absolute delight. Get ready to be thoroughly entertained throughout. The best part? The shocking climax. The unpredictable and fast-paced nature of this film is what elevates it to a thrilling joy ride.

Title: A Madea Homecoming

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Want to laugh out loud? Watch this one! Starring Tyler Perry as Madea, this whacky comedy film is about a family gathering which takes place post her great-grandson's college graduation. Cassi Davis-Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Gabrielle Dennis, and Brendan O'Carroll make up for the rest of the cast. Superbly enacted with some hilarious punchlines and crazy comic situations, this film is an out-and-out entertainer. The popularity of this character can be seen in the fact that this is the 12th film based on her.

Title: Bigg Boss Non-Stop

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Telugu

The highly anticipated Telugu reality show is finally here. Get ready to witness the drama, games, politics, potential romances, and heartbreaks 24x7! Hosted by superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, it boasts of amazing content already. The live stream will continue for 84 days non-stop. This will be a cracker for those who love the show and always want more and more of it. The icing on the cake is, of course, Nagarjuna's swag.

