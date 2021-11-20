Watch Video: 'Amrith Apartments' unfolds a family thriller set against the IT background of Bengaluru

Now here is a film that will pique your interest. And it is based in a city that has people from all over the world and country coming to further their professional lives. And when so many folk with different backgrounds come into a city, there are a lot of unpleasant incidents that also occur including crimes. That is when the city also gets a bad reputation. It is also extremely tough to find the perpetrators of this crime given the massive scale of the city.

Yet, the police force spend so many precious hours in trying to prevent or solve these crimes. If the city is so livable today and continues to be a popular haunt for so many working professionals, it is because the cops ensure that citizens lives are not disturbed. Movie buffs will find all answers to the above mentioned issues in the upcoming thriller Amrith Apartments.

Advertisement

Directed by Gururaj Kulkarni, the film is designed for all segments of society including family audiences and will leave them spell bound with its unique content. Starring small screen actor Tarak Ponnappa who shot to fame with his act in KGF, Amrith Apartments has Urvashi playing his leading lady. Dancer Manasa Joshi plays an ACP while Balaji Manohar plays an auto driver who is Rebel Star Ambarish’s fan. Amrith Apartments has been produced by Gururaj Kulkarni under the banner G9 Entertainments and Media. The film will be in theatres from November 26.

Watch Video:

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 04:46 PM IST