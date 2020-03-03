Watch Video: Actress Neena Gupta explains the perils of falling in love with a married man

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress, Neena Gupta, who according to her Instagram uploads is currently on a vacation in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand, shared a video on social media. The video was a part of her '#sachkahoontoe' series.

Neena Gupta has never kept her private life under wraps and she has always been known for calling a spade a spade. In her video too, she can be seen talking frankly about the perils of falling in love with a married man.

She addresses her fans by saying, 'Hello from Mukteshwar again. Sach kahun toh yeh kuch aise dialogues hai jo main aapko sunaungi jo aapne bahut baar sune honge', which means 'To be honest, I am sharing with you some dialogues that many of you must have already heard.'

Then she goes onto recite some of the dialogues that according to her most married men who are having an extra marital affair use while they are with their girlfriend. Subsequently, she expresses how the 'other woman' starts getting frustrated when a married man keeps asking for more time when she decides that she wants to marry him. She also adds how a married man ultimately gets tired of the mess and returns to his wife, leaving the other woman.