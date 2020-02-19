Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Neena Gupta reveals Gajraj Rao is 'very reserved co-star'

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer comedy drama Badhaai Ho won hearts for a witty treatment of a rather uncommon storyline, and actors Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta are to be credited for making it a convincing, enjoyable story. After the success of Badhaai Ho, they're back as on-screen parents in Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. While the film revolves around a heartfelt love story between two men, Neena and Gajraj's chemistry has evolved as well.

In conversation with a leading daily, Neena revealed how Gajraj was initially a very reserved co-star. He would seek permission before filming sequences such as putting his hand on her lap. She said it irritated her in the beginning, but when they started rehearsing, it all became flamboyant. The actor also shared how she and Gajraj are now extremely confident around each other, always cracking jokes and pulling each other's legs.

She also opened up on her character, describing it as a woman who knows her way of getting the things she wants, even though the man of the house is the decision-maker. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Jitendra Kumar opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, will release on 21st February.

This article was originally published by Bollywood Hungama.