WATCH: Telugu Star Anasuya Bharadwaj Breaks Down On Camera While Speaking About Online Negativity

Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj recently broke down in tears opening up about her vulnerable moments and shedding light on the emotional struggles that often remain hidden behind the glamour of the entertainment industry.

Anasuya, who has made a name for herself as both an anchor and an actress, shared a video of herself in tears, offering a raw glimpse into her personal battles.

Her recent Instagram post showcased a side of her that's rarely seen on the silver screen.

'I'M VULBERABLE & HAVE BREAKDOWNS' - ANASUYA

In her emotional video shared on Instagram, Anasuya directly addressed her followers, reflecting on the original intent of social media platforms. She bared her thoughts, "I wonder.. today.. if any of it is actually there.." Amidst the flood of picture-perfect posts, she shared that she felt compelled to share her vulnerabilities with her fans, just as openly as she shares her joyous moments.

Acknowledging the pressure to maintain an image of strength as a public figure, Anasuya emphasized that true strength lies in embracing one's vulnerabilities.

She confessed, "My strength is this.. right here.. to be able to share my vulnerability and still put my foot down to things I believe should be put down to.. have a good cry and get up and face the world with a smile a day or two later."

Anasuya's post resonated with authenticity and a call for compassion. Using the hashtag "#ItsOkaytoBeNotOkay," she reminded everyone that it's perfectly acceptable to have moments of weakness. She urged kindness, emphasizing that people should remain considerate even in the face of negativity, as everyone has their struggles.

Closing her heartfelt message, Anasuya reassured her followers that she is currently doing well and that the video was recorded some time ago. Her candid revelation has ignited a conversation about the pressures faced by public figures and the importance of prioritizing mental well-being.

HER JOURNEY IN THE INDUSTRY

Anasuya's journey from anchoring to acting has endeared her to a vast audience in the Telugu entertainment world. With appearances in popular films like "Pushpa 2: The Rule," "Bheeshma Parvam," "F2: Fun and Frustration," "Yatra," and "Rangasthalam," she has secured her place in the hearts of many.

